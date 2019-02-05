Home

Donald L. Hickman Jr., age 56, of Columbus, passed away at home on February 4, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Donald L. Hickman Sr., and Mary Dickerson, sisters Rebecca and Teresa. Survived by wife, Linda Hickman; children, Donna (Ryan) McGomery, Jimmy Knight, Harley Knight, Melody Shlyk, and Tawni Fannin; grandchildren, Logan, Ryan, and Ethan; brothers, William H. Hickman and Joey (Bernice) Daniels; mother-in-law, Georgia Ward and other relatives. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout officiating. Interment to follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield. To sign and view Donald's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019
