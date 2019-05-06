The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Donald Lucas


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Donald Lucas Obituary
Lucas, Donald
1937 - 2019
Donald Lee Lucas, 82, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born on January 15, 1937 in Glouster, Ohio to the late Arthur and Julia (Horvath) Lucas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Anna Lucas, brothers Art, Robert, Rudy, and Jerry, his sisters Emma, Helen, Liz, Marty, Peg and Bell. He will be missed by his children, Arthur "Paul" Lucas, Pamela (Monte) Stelzer, and Steven (Melissa) Lucas; grandchildren, Angela (Scott), Abbie, Emily, Sarah, Celia, Steven (Tammy), Levi, Ethan, Michael and Nathan; numerous great grandchildren. Donald enjoyed watching and playing sports. He watched Ohio State Football and Basketball, as well as the Cleveland Browns. Don liked being outside to play golf and do yard work. Friends may call Friday, May 6, 2019, from 11am-1pm at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held 1pm. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Contributions in Don's memory may be made to Capitol City Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory or extend a condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 8, 2019
