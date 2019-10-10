Home

Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Vigil
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
1343 Wheeling Rd. NE
Lancaster, OH
Donald E. Mathias, age 82, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Fairfield Medical Center. He was born May 6, 1937 in Lancaster, son of the late Earl and Mildred (Messbarger) Mathias. Don served in the U. S. Air Force. He retired after over 35 years working for the U.S. Postal Service. He was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and a life member of the Moose Lodge. He loved traveling with his wife Louise, especially to Branson, MO and also enjoyed camping. Don is survived by his children, Thomas (Ruth) Mathias of Vestal, NY, Patricia (Joe) Sofranko of Valley Falls, NY, and Michael Mathias of Columbus; grandchildren, Andy, Alex, Patrick and Anne; great grandson, Maverick; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Louise M. Mathias, and his parents. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd. NE, Lancaster with Fr. Tyron Tomson, Celebrant. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME, 222 S. Columbus St., Lancaster, where a Vigil Service will be conducted at 7:30p.m. Family requests memorial contributions to the St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd. NE, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019
Download Now