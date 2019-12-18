|
McDowell, Donald
1930 - 2019
Donald F. McDowell, age 89, left our world peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. Lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio and graduate of South High School. Member of St. John Lutheran Church, Don was a long-time usher for CAPA and the house manager at Little Theatre Off Broadway in Grove City. Preceded in death by wife Deborah, parents J.B. Francis and Lillian. Survived by children, Melissa, Melody (Tom) Reed; brother, John (Charlotte); grandchildren, Gretchen, Nathan, Megan and Calvin Reed; many previous and current church family members. Friends and family may call at Jerry Spears Funeral Home, 2693 W. Broad St., Sunday 5-8pm, where service will be held Monday at 10am, followed by a short graveside service at Galloway Cemetery. Friends are welcome to join in a covered dish meal at St. John Lutheran following the funeral. Memorial donations may be made to St. John Lutheran Church of to Little Theatre Off Broadway.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019