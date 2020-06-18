McPherson, Donald
1934 - 2020
Donald McPherson, age 86, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 17, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on May 1, 1934 in Athens, Ohio to the late Arthur and Mildred McPherson. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.
1934 - 2020
Donald McPherson, age 86, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 17, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on May 1, 1934 in Athens, Ohio to the late Arthur and Mildred McPherson. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.