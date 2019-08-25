Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:45 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish
600 Hill Road N.
Pickerington, OH
Donald Meigel


1948 - 2019
Donald Meigel Obituary
Meigel, Donald
1948 - 2019
Donald P. Meigel, age 71, of Pickerington, formerly of Seven Hills, Ohio, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born August 11, 1948 in Cleveland to the late Donald J. and Eleanor Marie (Kodet) Meigel, he was a 1966 graduate of Padua Franciscan High School and a 1970 graduate of John Carroll University. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandy Meigel; son, Christopher (Kathryn) Meigel, West Linn, OR; daughter, Julie (Will) Fitzgerald, Mt. Sterling; grandchildren, Ally Fitzgerald, Emmet Meigel, Lucinda Meigel, Paige Fitzgerald, Kendall Fitzgerald; sister, Kathryn (James) Camaglia, Strongsville; brother, David (Judy) Meigel, Chicago; mother-in-law, Eileen Gross; nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donald Gross. Friends may visit 4-7 pm Wednesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington, where a Vigil Service will be held at 6:45. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Thursday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Road N., Pickerington, with interment to follow at Violet Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to Lifeline of Ohio (lifelineofohio.org) in Don's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2019
