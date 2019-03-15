Home

Shaw-Davis Funeral Home - Victorian Village Chapel
34 West 2nd Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
(614) 299-4155
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Donald Morrison Obituary
Morrison, Donald
Donald "Donnie" Morrison, Jr., age 49, Dec 16, 1969 to Mar 13, 2019. Survived by wife, Bessie Morrison; parents, Sylvia Marrinucci and Donald Morrison, Sr.; siblings, Cindy Brown, Linda Basham, Christina (Matthew) Shilling, Jessica and Daniel (Natalie) Morrison; best friend, John Hooper. Visitation Tues., Mar 19t,11 am-Noon at the SHAW-DAVIS FUNERAL HOMES, 34 W 2nd Ave, Cols, OH 43201, where funeral service will follow at Noon. Interment Glen Rest. Pastor Derek Williams.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
