Valentine, Donald Nathaniel
Mr. Donald Valentine passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 11 at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Naomi Nishimura, who was the love of his life. Don was a beloved orchestra teacher in the Upper Arlington Schools for 35 years. He impacted hundreds of young people with his loving, encouraging and kind spirit. Don and Naomi spent many years of their lives focusing on Don's love of teaching orchestral music to his students who they treated like their own children. He graduated from South High School in 1957 and from The Ohio State University after serving 4 years in the US Air Force. During his service, he was stationed in Japan where he met Naomi. He was actively involved in many activities including the Arthritis Foundation Car Show where he was honored with a special tribute and won a 1st Place trophy last June. Don and Naomi loved to travel, especially enjoying cruises and going back to Japan. Don was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Ollie Valentine, and his brothers Ronald, Daniel and Timothy Valentine. He is survived by his wife Naomi, cousins John and Aaron Drakeford, long-time dear friend Dave Garman, friends Alan and Terry Starr, and hundreds of orchestra students who were part of Don's family. We would like to thank the kind and caring staff of Brookdale Muirfield and the Brookdale Muirfield Hospice team. Arrangements are being handled by RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be sent to 3820 Rushmore Drive, Upper Arlington, OH 43220. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020