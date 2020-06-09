Donald Ott
1931 - 2020
Ott, Donald
1931 - 2020
Donald Eugene Ott April 17, 1931 - June 5, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Bessie Ott; wife, Jean; siblings, Martha, Roy, Marian, Bill, Charlotte; Survived by Wife, Jeanetra; Children Suellen (Ron) Brown, Raymond (Linda) Ott, Anne (Daryl) Stewart, Laura (Doug) Pack, John (Shelly) Guiseppi; 18 grand-children; numerous great and great- great -grand children, nieces and nephews; siblings, Charlie, Harold, Florence, Dorothy, Jim, Ruth, Rose; 1949 Central High School Graduate; Korean War Veteran 1951-53; Dedicated Husband, Father, Avid Golfer, Fisherman and Storyteller; 37 years Retired F.L. Aero Space Ocala, Florida; Formerly Janitrol Aero Midland Ross Corporation Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements Kersey Funeral Home Auburndale, Florida. Private Service. Interment Bushnell National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to local Wounded Warriors or VISTE of Lakeland, Florida. Memorial to be held at later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
