Porter, Donald "Pop"
1929 - 2020
Donald "Pop" Porter, longtime resident of Groveport, Ohio slipped peacefully away on his final flight while residing at The Ohio Veteran's Home in Georgetown, Ohio on Saturday May 16, 2020. He was born in Elm Grove, WV on February 6, 1929 to the late Arthur and Pearl V. Porter. He is preceded in death by two brothers Arthur Jr. (Sonny) and Burke. He is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Amelia (Amy) of Canal Winchester, Ohio; four sons, Mark (Theresa) of New Haven, WV, Matt (Susan) of Tampa, FL, Jeff (Paula) of Flowery Branch, GA and Kevin (June) of Groveport, OH; eight treasured grandchildren and three great-grandsons; brother, Glenn "Boo" (Carolyn) Porter and his family of Hopwood, PA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. "Pop" as he was known, loved the military and its rich history. He spent more than 38 years in the military, enlisting at 17 in 1946 in the US Navy, was in Korea twice serving in the Korean war in 1951 as a jet engine mechanic on the F86 Sabre and then again in 1968 as an aircraft mechanic on the F100 Super Sabre. Pop also spent time in the Air Force Reserve as a flight engineer aboard the C 119 and finished his career in Columbus with the 121st TFW as an aircraft mechanic and quality assurance specialist. He worked both the F 100 Super Sabre and he was assigned as the first aircraft mechanic on the first A7D in the Air National Guard for Ohio. He retired in 1984 as a Master SGT. After retirement he became a member of the American Legion Post 0677, volunteered at Mott's Military Museum, where he was instrumental in obtaining the A7D on display there. He served as Vice Commander of VFW Post 10523. Pop was one of the founding members of the Old Timers newsletter and Old Timers monthly breakfast which he "Dare" not miss and is still going on today. Friends may visit on Thursday from 11AM-1PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio. A graveside funeral will follow visitation at Lithopolis Cemetery, with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to the Ohio Veterans Home and or The Franklin County Humane Society. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 18 to May 19, 2020.