Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Donald Q. Griffith


1924 - 2020
Griffith, Donald Q.
1924 - 2020
Bird Col. Donald Griffith, 95, passed away on January 10, 2020 in Westerville, OH. He was born in Livermore, PA and raised in Blairsville, PA. He graduated from Blairsville High School and joined the Army Aircorp in 1942. In his 33 year career in the military, he accumulated 7,268 flight hours and flew combat missions in Korea and Vietnam. He received the Legion of Merit Award, the Air Metal with two oak leaf clusters, and the Airforce commendation metal. He received his bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University in 1949. Upon retiring from the military in 1980, he settled in Gahanna, OH. He became an avid golfer and world traveler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Constance Griffith. He is survived his son, Michael A. (Cheryl) Griffith and daughter, Bonnie (Patrick) Twomey. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Michelle, Chad, Nicole, Matt, Josh, and Cara. Also survived by three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Arrangements were entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 where visiting of friends and family will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2-6pm immediately followed by a memorial service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Health Hospice and Disabled Veterans. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020
