Donald R. Theado
1931 - 2020
Theado, Donald R.
1931 - 2020
Donald R. Theado, age 88, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Don was born in Columbus to the late Ray and Dorothy Theado. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and fondly recalled his naval service in later years. He graduated from OSU with a master's degree in Electrical Engineering and spent most of his career with Industrial Nuclearonics and later Accuray. Don was active for many years in Grove City Little League as a coach, in administration and as president. He was a longtime member of the Grove City United Methodist Church. He was an avid bowler and loved to watch OSU football and basketball. Don was devoted to his family and continued to provide a great example of a husband and father throughout his life. In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his wife Barbara and sister and brother-in-law Jo Ann (Bob) Skinner. He is survived by his children, Donna (Gary) Noltemeyer and Chuck (Connie) Theado; grandchildren, Alex and Caity, and Andrew and Patrick (Darcy). Family will receive friends 11AM-12PM Monday at Schoedinger Grove City, 3920 Broadway. Graveside Service with U.S. Navy Honors 12:30PM Monday at Green Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
AUG
31
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Green Lawn Cemetery
