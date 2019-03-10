|
|
Reams, Donald
1946 - 2019
Donald E. Reams, 72 of Avon Park , FL and formerly of Circleville, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Respite Care at Royal Care in Avon Park. He was born on April 26, 1946 in Springfield, OH to the late William and Ruth (Overs) Reams Lauchard. He was a graduate of the former Circleville Bible College and served many years as the Church Extension representative for the Churches of Christ in Christian Union and pastored for 38 years. A graduate of Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and worked in funeral service for over 30 years. He was the former owner of Held-Reams Funeral Home , Columbus and the former Mader-Peters & Reams Funeral Home in Circleville.
Preceded in death by his wife Brenda (Boysel) just five days ago, on March 5th . Survived by children Jason E. Reams of Avon Park and Bethany (Dwayne) Mills of Inez, KY; 4 grandchildren. Calling hours for Brenda and Don are from 5- 8 p.m. Today, Monday, March 11th and 10am till 11 am on Tues, March 12th followed by the funeral service, conducted by Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Mike Holbrook at 11:00 a.m. both at Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union Church, 5679 Tarlton Rd. Circleville. Burial will follow in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. In lieu of flowers, Contributions should be made to Crossroads Church or Ohio Christian University 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, 43113.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019