Donald Reese
1934 - 2020
Reese, Donald
1934 - 2020
Donald Reese, age 85, of Grove City, passed away May 21, 2020. He was born August 30, 1934 in Delaware, Ohio to the late John H. and Dorothy E. Reese. Don retired as chief of Jackson Twp. Fire Department after 25 years of service. He was a member of Amazing Grace Christian Church where he was a church elder. After retirement Don and his wife Anita became the Sexton of Concord Cemetery. He was an active member with Anita as a square dancer with Tracktown Shirts and Skirts. He was preceded in death by sister Mary (James) McClure. He is survived by his wife, Anita; daughter, Sheri (Jeff) Townsend; sons, Dan (Kim) Reese and Brian (Jayne) Reese; grandchildren, Donald, Dennis Jacob, Sam and Ben Townsend; and 7 great grandchildren; sister, June Hill; and brother, Robert (Betty) Reese. Friends may visit Saturday from 10am until time of funeral at 11am at Amazing Grace Christian Church, 2255 Quail Creek Blvd., Grove City, Ohio 43123. (VISITORS ARE ASKED TO WEAR A MASK). Pastor Tom Alexander officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to Amazing Grace Church. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 22 to May 27, 2020.
