Ritchie, Donald
Donald A. Ritchie, of Columbus, passed peacefully on November 18, 2019 at The Kobacker House. He is survived by his wife, Norma; brother, Ronald (Hazel); and children, Michael, Lisa (Todd) Purkey, Robert (Amy), Tina (David) Hessner, David (Theresa); step children, Tom (Pattie) Morris, Debbie (Mark) Yoder, Sarah (Gene) McLaughlin; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the Ritchie family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2019