Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Gardner Cemetery
Waverly, OH
More Obituaries for Donald Salyer
Donald Salyer


1934 - 2019
Donald Salyer Obituary
Salyer, Donald
1934 - 2019
Donald Daniel "Duck" Salyer, 85, Grove City, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 10, 2019. He grew up in the Schiller Park area on the South End and played basketball around the city in his youth. He spent his early retirement traveling around the United States in his motorhome with his family and his beloved dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Susie Salyer; his loving wife of 34 years, Carole; daughter, Carole Johnson; siblings, Arthur, Richard, and Bonnie; and his childhood best friend, Chuck "Mouse" Schneider. He is survived in death by his loving wife of 23 years, Patti; children, Donny (Barb), Bobby (Mary Jo), Jimmy, and Donna (Kelly); siblings, Betty Nida, Lee Salyer, Judy Salyer; grandchildren, Jodi, Joey, Roby, Holly, Jacob, Josh, Travis, Britt; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ellie, Owen, Hailey, Kalea, Michael, Addi, Jace, and Hunter; several nieces, nephews, and good friend, Margi Fritz. Duck worked as a bartender on the West Side of Columbus most of his adult life. He will be lovingly remembered for his wonderful personality and his ability to make you laugh in any situation. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 from 5-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Graveside Service Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at 1pm at Gardner Cemetery, Waverly, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 12, 2019
