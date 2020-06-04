Samuel, Donald

1931 - 2020

Donald Edward Samuel, June 12, 1931 - June 2, 2020. Husband of 61 years to Fran (Nulick); father to Susan (Richard) Jambor, Nancy (John) McEwan, Julie (Wayne) Gold and Jim (Heidi) Samuel; grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 5. Preceded in death by parents Ed and Marion and sisters Dot and Margie. Born Cleveland, graduated Euclid Shore High School 1949 and OSU 1953. High school state champs and OSU wrestler. Don was a captain in the U.S. Army. President of E.T. Samuel Printers, numerous national awards, including president National Assoc of Litho Clubs and inducted in the Cleveland Graphic Arts Hall of Distinction. President of Euclid Jaycees, trustee of Rotary Club of Cleveland and Outstanding Young Man of the City of Euclid '65. Active in Holy Cross Catholic Church he served as a teacher and usher. Don loved the Buckeyes and was president of the OSU Alumni Club of Greater Cleveland. His true hobby was capturing and celebrating time with those he loved, seen in his passion for photography, camping and jogging. Arrangements by Egan Ryan Funeral Services, Columbus, Ohio. After a private service at St. Catharine of Siena Catholic Church, he will be interned at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations appreciated in Don's name Mt. Carmel Hospice c/o Mt. Carmel Foundation, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215.



