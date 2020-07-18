Sander, Donald

1926 - 2020

Donald F. Sander was born in Pemberville, Ohio on September 16 to John and Freida (Lemmerbrock) Sander. He passed away peacefully on July 14, 2020. Don was a good man and a good father. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Irene (Segger) Sander, son Mark, and daughter-in-law Sandy. Don will be remembered dearly by his wife, Betty Rose; his five children, Timothy (Donna) Sander of Horse Shoe, NC; Matthew (Anne) Sander of Tupper Lake, NY; Mark (Deceased) (Jackie) Sander of Canal Winchester, OH; Nancy (Paul) Kidwell of Canal Winchester, OH and Peter (Sandy deceased) Sander of Pompano Beach, FL. He has four grandchildren, Ian (Sarbani) Sander, Sarah (Javier) Morejon, Christopher (Andrea) Sander and Toby (Andrew) Kraner, two step-grandchildren Matthew (Sarah) Kidwell and Andrew Kidwell, four great-grandchildren; Riley, Libby, Avery and Ishan, and three step-great grandchildren; Landon, Jaden and Oakley. Don graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1944 and Bowling Green State University in 1948. He worked at North American Rockwell and Lennox Industries where he retired in 1991. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for 68 years; a Whitehall City Board of Education member for 23 years, and a scorekeeper for Capital University basketball for 43 years from 1960 until 2003 and at Marietta College for one year from 2003 until 2004. Many family and friends will miss him. Don willed his body to The Ohio State University. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



