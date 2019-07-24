The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:30 PM
Worthington Seventh-day Adventist Church
385 E. Dublin Granville Rd.
View Map
Donald Scriven


1948 - 2019
Donald Scriven Obituary
Scriven, Donald
1948 - 2019
Donald Cord Scriven, age 71, of Upper Arlington, passed away July 22, 2019. Family will receive friends from 5-7 P.M. Friday, July 26, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. Funeral service will be held at 3:30 P.M. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Worthington Seventh-day Adventist Church, 385 E. Dublin Granville Rd. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 25, 2019
