Seelman, Donald
1946 - 2020
Donald C. Seelman, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on November 21, 2020. Donald was born to Charles and Doris Seelman in Allegheny, Pennsylvania, on November 30, 1946. Donald attended Linden-McKinley Sr. High school and The Ohio State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in History and Juris Doctor degree. Upon receiving his Certified Public Accountant license, Donald co-founded Seelman & Associates, where he would practice as a tax attorney until he would retire from Blue & Co. as a Principal. Don proved himself a true Buckeye by tailgating and attending hundreds of OSU football games over decades as a student and alumnus. Away games were only a bus ride away for Don. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time outside golfing, doing yard work, or walking with his dog Katie. His summers were filled with softball on The Completes followed up with beer and pizza at Plank's Beer Garden. He loved traveling and treasured his annual July 4th trip to Maine, where he could spend time with his closest friends enjoying boat rides, eating lobster and spectating fireworks. He was an avid Jeopardy fan, as he was a steel trap of information. Don shared Donna's love of animals, especially for Schatzie and Katie. Don is survived by many wonderful and close friends; his brothers-in-law, Gordon (Sandra) and Gerald Hartsel; nieces and nephews, Julie Hartsel, Nicole (Leonard) Firestone, Justin (Tracy) Hartsel, and Chris (Trellie) Hartsel. Don is preceded in death by his parents Doris and Charles, his step-father Edward Borger, and his wife Donna Seelman. Due to the current conditions surrounding the pandemic, the family will post-pone services until a later time when friends and family can together celebrate the life of Donald. Care entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
