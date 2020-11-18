Shackelford, Donald
1948 - 2020
Donald Lewis Shackelford, 71, of Columbus, passed away on Nov. 10, 2020 after a 4 year long illness. Don was born on Dec. 3, 1948 in Parkersburg, WVa., the third of six children of William and Betty. Don is survived by father, William; brothers, Skip and Tom; and sister, Julie (Mike); as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his mother and brothers Steve and Jim. Don enjoyed a career as a successful entrepreneur in both the auto industry and in real estate. Due to COVID no memorial service is planned. Burial will be in Parkersburg. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.