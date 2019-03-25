Smith, Donald

1930 - 2019

Donald Smith, 88, passed away on March 22, 2019. He was born on April 2, 1930 in Richwood, Ohio to the late Ruth and Marion Smith. Don served in the U.S. Army as an auto mechanic. Shortly after serving, he met the love of his life, Esther, at a roller rink and proposed 6 weeks later. They enjoyed a beautiful marriage together. During that time, Don was part owner of Gahanna Auto Sales for about 25 years. He enjoyed playing golf in his leisure time. Don will be remembered as a great husband, Dad, and businessman who had incredible wit and character forever. Don will be missed by his caring wife of 64 years, Esther; their children, Jim (Bev) Smith and Sherri (Jim) Cline; grandchildren, Josh (Meg) Smith, Ryan (Brandi) Smith, Megan (Ty) Miller, Cody (Greta) Cline, Scott (Ashley) Cline), and Tyler (Mariah) Cline; great grandchildren, Rhett, Halley, Cohen, Clara, Calvin, Otto, Tripp, Cash; brothers, Marion Smith Jr., Vernon (Jackie) Smith; and his beloved pup, Toby 2. Arrangements were entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL. A visitation will take place at New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 3rd St., New Albany, OH 43054 on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10-11am immediately followed by a funeral service at 11am. Private interment will take place at Green Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Albany United Methodist Church or Hospice of Central Ohio, www.hospiceofcentralohio.org/. To share online condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary