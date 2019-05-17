|
|
Smith, Jr., Donald
1930 - 2019
Donald Kaye Smith, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at The Ashford at Sturbridge but resided most of his life in Westerville, Ohio. He was born August 2, 1930 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Donald Kaye Smith and Hazel Poland Smith. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Winifred Ann; children, Kathy (Mike) Freese of West Liberty, Vicki (B.C.) Fogel of Westerville, Mike (Linda) Winter of Westerville, Derek (Diane) Smith of Maumee and Heather (Doug) Norris of Hilliard; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one niece and nephew. Preceded in death by his brother Robert Smith and sister-in-law Joann Smith. He graduated in 1948 from Westerville High School. Attended Otterbein College and The Ohio State University. Veteran of the U.S. Naval Reserve. Retired in 1995 as an architectural draftsman from McKnight Hosterman Architects Inc. and worked for many years with Fred Schwab, Architect. He loved to travel and was an avid nature lover. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20 from 6-8 p.m. at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, where a service will be held Tuesday, May 21 at 1 p.m. with additional visitation from 12-1 p.m. Pastor Karen Muntzing officiating. Private interment.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019