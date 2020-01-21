|
Smith, Donald
1923 - 2020
Donald M. Smith, 96, of Columbus, formerly of Westerville, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Friends may call 10-11AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Church of The Messiah, U.M., 51 N. State St.m Westerville, where services will be held at 11AM Thursday. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be sent to Kobacker House or Honor Flight Columbus with memo Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020