Smith, Donald

1952 - 2020

Donald E Smith Sr., 67, of Hamilton Township, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. Donald was a well known member of the community. He enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles, camping, and horsemanship. He is preceded in death by his parents Don and Beulah and sister Susan. Donald is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Donnie Jr., Chad, Megan (Tyler), Stephanie; sister, Karen (Fred) Ayers; sister-in-law, Sue (Jim) Sullivan; brother-in-law, Donnie Doyle; several beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews; along with many close extended family and friends. Please join us in remembering Donald at O.R. Woodyard Co. South Chapel, 1346 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207 on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1pm followed by a graveside service at Obetz Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store