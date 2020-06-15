Donald Snider

Snider, Donald
1949 - 2020
Donald N. Snider, age 70, passed away on June 9, 2020 in Canal Winchester, Ohio. He was born on July 29, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio to Raymond and Miriam (Reed) Snider. Don received a Bachelor's Degree from Otterbein University and a Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. He was a dedicated teacher and later became principal in his career of more than 25 years. Don was also an avid antique lover and dealer specializing in antinque clocks. Over the years, he operated several antique shops in the area. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren (Michael) Nye; grandchildren, Marshall and Larkin Nye; sister, Darlene Snider and numerous cousins. Don is preceded in death by his parents; son, Judson Snider and grandparents, John and Lulu Snider and William and Grace Reed. There will be a private family service and burial in Union Grove Cemetery where Don will be laid to rest. The Dwaye R. Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Don's memory to Nationwide Children's Hospital, www.nationwidechildrens.org/giving. Online condolences can be made at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.