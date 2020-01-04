|
|
Snyder, Donald
1931 - 2020
Donald Dean Snyder of both Killbuck and Plain City, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday afternoon January 3, 2020 at the Convalarium of Dublin. He is now with God and reunited with his bride. Born to Harry and Martha Snyder on November 24, 1931. He is preceded in death by his sister Margaret McDowell and brothers Robert, Herbert, Dick and Larry. He is survived by his brother Harold and sister Betty Mathie. Don graduated class president of Millersburg High School in 1949. On July 5, 1952 he married his lifelong partner, Greta Charlotte Kaltenbach Snyder who passed on August 3, 2017. The following day he reported to the USMC in San Diego, California. He proudly served with Platoon 359 in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. Dedicated to his family; he was adventurous, hardworking and involved father to his four sons: James (Sherry), Aaron (Shelly), Scott (Laura) and Eric (Kristen) Snyder and loving daughter Denise (Steven) English. He was the eccentric, handlebar mustache Grandpa to: Jason (Laurie), Danielle (Shawn), Joe (Risa), Joey (Allison), Lori (Tony), Kate (Nick), Matthew, Christina (Tyler), Stephanie (Vince) and Samantha, Brandon and Kyle, great-grandfather to: Taylor (Matt), Seth (Brooke), Madison, Tristyn, Trisha, Danielle, Thomas, Bella, Joey, Kaiden, Addy Sue, Greta, John Theodore and Remi; great-great-grandfather to: Kalin. Serving his country and community, Don was involved in the ODC (Ohio Defense Corp), Marysville Color Guard and Honor Flight 2012. Commander of the Killbuck VFW Post 7170, member of the Plain City VFW Post 3268, the Millersburg American Legion Post 192 and the Plain City United Methodist. The community appreciated his commitment skillfully powering the electric at the Plain City Pastime Park. He retired in 1991 as a Superintendent for Columbus and Southern Electric Co./AEP. If ever a man lived his dream after retirement, he did. Don returned home to his beloved Holmes County and purchase Fort Fizzle, a 144 acre farm. Don was a man who always had a well-loved reclining chair. His courageous palate consumed a variety of expired foods, wild game, canned oysters and sardines; his favorites were Nickles Maple Rolls and War Su Gai. He would frequently help others by purchasing items and oddities he didn't need and would never use, but his kindness and tact defined his strong character. An experienced outdoorsman, he enjoyed navigating the unpredictable water of Lake Erie, playing cards and dancing. He was an avid reader, historian, naturalist and true patriot. Although Don had a short temper and an affinity to misplacing tools, with great effort he and his family built their final home on that land where they shared many peaceful, happy, hardworking, venturesome and visitor-filled days. "The Farm" is where he enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, trapping, hosting Deer Camp, Labor Day Weekend Family Reunions, Ft. Fizzle Challenges, church groups, his extended family and many friends. He created a place in the woods where people of all backgrounds felt more connected to nature, a bit adventurous, more relaxed and like family. He was the Last of the Mohicans. The family will receive friends from 3 – 7 PM, Friday at Radiant Life Church, 7100 Post Road, Dublin, OH 43017. Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 with Pastor Dennis Griffin officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to VITAS Hospice, 655 S, Metro Place N., Suite 770, Dublin, OH 43017. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020