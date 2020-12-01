1/1
Donald Spaulding
1944 - 2020
Donald Grant Spaulding (Fastback), 76, of Amesville, Ohio and formerly of Columbus, passed away on November 29, 2020. Don was born in Columbus Ohio, on November 2, 1944 to Ulysses Grant and Ada Maye Spaulding. Don grew up in the bottoms, spending time at the Boys club, boxing, playing, and finding himself in mischief. He attended Central High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. Don worked for the Penn Central Railroad until 1976, and a short stint at Conrail. Ultimately, he retired from General Motors-Fisher Body on Georgesville Road after 30 years and was a proud UAW 969 member. He was an avid scuba diver, traveling the world, exploring some of the most peaceful and unseen places underwater. He looked forward to making seasonal lobster runs to Maine, bringing lobsters home to Ohio for everyone he knew and loved. He enjoyed a good poker game and music, especially the Blues; adding the Chicago's Blues fest to his annual travels. However, his true happiness was spending time on his beloved farm, bird watching, shooting guns, and enjoying the peace, serenity, and a quiet country life. Don was never at a loss for words, always up for a good time or an adventure, and those came in so many forms. His life was indeed a wild ride, one you'd only read about in a rolling stones magazine. He had a good run and he'd do it all again. Preceded in death by Lynn Bailey, special friend. He is survived by the mother of his children, Laura (Hoynoski) Lewis; daughters, Cathy (Ron) Derouaux and Denise Binford; son, James (Shannon) Spaulding; six grandchildren, Scott (Lindsey) Derouaux, Joshua Hankins, Carter Binford, Reagan, Rian, and Davis Spaulding; two great grandchildren, Hunter Maye and Reese Derouaux. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at later date, his family request in lieu of flowers you consider a contribution in his memory to one of his favorite charities: The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
