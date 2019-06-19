|
Strawser, Donald
1940 - 2019
Donald W. Strawser, 79, passed away on June 18, 2019. Don was born on April 30, 1940. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty J. Strawser, parents, John N. and Melva B. Strawser, son, Donald W. Strawser Jr. and baby boy Strawser. Surviving family includes wife, Janet, children, Bradley (Susan) Strawser, Brian (Beth) Strawser, grandchildren, David (Heather), Matthew (Jessica), Zachary, great-grandson, Joshua, siblings, Dave (Mary) Strawser, Jim (Karen) Strawser, Danny Strawser. Visitation will be held from 10am to 2pm, Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Road, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 20, 2019