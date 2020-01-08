Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sweet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Sweet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Sweet Obituary
Sweet, Donald
1959 - 2020
Donald W. Sweet, 60, of Westerville, passed away January 6, 2020. Donald was born in Mansfield, OH on April 7, 1959 to David and Carol (Hamman) Sweet. He was married to Deborah Cordrey for 14 years. Donald will be deeply missed by his wife; brothers, Douglas (Barbara) and Timothy (Pamela); sisters, Pamela, Jennifer, Cynthia (John); along with his ski-buddies and biking friends. Donald was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4pm with services to follow at 4pm at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Head for the Cure website or Adaptive Sports Connection website in Donald's name. To read the full obituary and to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -