Sweet, Donald
1959 - 2020
Donald W. Sweet, 60, of Westerville, passed away January 6, 2020. Donald was born in Mansfield, OH on April 7, 1959 to David and Carol (Hamman) Sweet. He was married to Deborah Cordrey for 14 years. Donald will be deeply missed by his wife; brothers, Douglas (Barbara) and Timothy (Pamela); sisters, Pamela, Jennifer, Cynthia (John); along with his ski-buddies and biking friends. Donald was preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4pm with services to follow at 4pm at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Head for the Cure website or Adaptive Sports Connection website in Donald's name. To read the full obituary and to share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020