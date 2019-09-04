|
Burke, Donald T.
Donald Thomas Burke Sr., age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Donald was born to the late Homer and Pearl Burke. He graduated from Central High School and after graduation he entered The U.S. Navy. In 1945 he was wounded in action at Iwo Jima and was awarded The Purple Heart. When he left the U.S. Navy he went to work at Copco Printing where he met the love of his life Ailsa Armour. He was married to her for 67 years. Donald went to work in the United States Postal Service and retired after working 30 years. During that time he was also manager of The Columbus Postal Credit Union for many years. In his free time he loved taking cruises with his wife. He is preceded in death by his wife Ailsa Burke, parents Homer and Pearl Burke, sisters Betty Goudy and Eva Killilea, brothers Homer, Ray, Jim and Ralph. Donald is survived by his children, Don Jr. (Sue), Terry (Pam), Chris, Maureen, Doreen, Sheila and Stephanie; brothers, Ed (Joan), Dick (Betty), Bill (Wanda); sisters, Mary (Harold) Mefford and Pat Burke, sisters-in-law, Shirley Burke, Faye (Ron) Krick; grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Mount Carmel Hospice for all their care and support. The family will receive friends at Our Mother of Sorrows Chapel located at St. Joseph Cemetery, 6440 S. High St., on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 12-12:30 pm followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:30 pm. Burial to follow at graveside. In lieu of flowers, you can make contributions to Mount Carmel Hospice. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences.
