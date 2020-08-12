Plummer, Donald W.
Donald W. Plummer, age 86, of Columbus, died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Kobacker House. He was born on May 14, 1934 in Columbus to the late William and Helen Plummer. He is preceded in death by his wife Barbara Lee Plummer, his son Scott Plummer, brothers Robert and Daniel Plummer, and his sister Barbara. Donald is survived by his daughter, Beth Bruney; sons, Craig and Brett Plummer; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Donald worked at Lazarus, Yellow Cab and Evans Florist. He enjoyed the good life with his family and friends. Friends may call on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5-7pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington. Due to current conditions, please observe safety procedures and distancing. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1379 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 in Donald's memory. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
.