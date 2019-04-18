Williams, Donald

1941 - 2019

Donald Wesley Williams, age 77, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born on September 28, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio to the late George and Helen (Kechley) Williams. Don was a graduate of Upper Arlington High School Class of 1959, where he participated in football and was a member of the record setting 880 yard relay team for track. He attended The Ohio State University; and graduated from Otterbein University and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. For over 20 years, Don had a career with Nationwide Insurance. He then operated several weight loss centers and later managed a Coverall cleaning business. Don was also a member of the Columbus Ski Club. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his son Bryan Williams, stepdaughter Marla Coronado and nephew Jeff Williams. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Patti (Flugge) Williams; stepdaughter, Monica Bell; stepson, Randy (Genna) Flugge; brother, Jerry (Roberta) Williams; niece, Kristen Williams; and nine grandchildren including special grandson, Matt Bell. Family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019