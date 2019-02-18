Home

Donald Wolf
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church
Jonesboro, GA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Ding Ho.
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
Holy Family Catholic Church
Columbus, OH
View Map
Wolf, Donald
Mr. Donald Vincent Wolf, age 66, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away on February 16, 2019. Mr. Wolf will always be remembered for his jovial personality, heart of gold and he never knew a stranger. His passions for his Catholic Faith, guitar playing, airplanes and the Armed Forces instill fond memories in those who loved him. He co-owned Dad's Septic and Well Service. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul R. and Betty Wolf, sister Joan Hilleary and son David A. Morrow. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Shannon Donese (Tim) Bowen of Columbus, OH, Katherine Elizabeth (Armen) Khachatourian of Seattle, WA, Theresa Janelle (Joshua Mahoney) Wolf of Columbus, OH, Michelle Morrow of Griffin, GA; siblings, George Wolf, Rose Kaeppner, David (Judy) Wolf, all of Columbus, OH, Chris Wolf of Key West, FL; grandchildren, Sarah Ford, Timmy Bowen, Gabbie Morrow, Zaira Mahoney, Kyla Mahoney; great grandchild, Cavan Ford; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members including his former wife, Janice K. Wolf of Columbus, OH. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Jonesboro, GA. A Memorial Mass will also be held in Columbus, OH, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church and Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with a reception to follow at Ding Ho. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro GA, 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2019
