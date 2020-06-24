Wright, Donald
Donald L. Wright, 84, of London, peacefully passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by family on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in The Ohio State University Hospital. Born February 2, 1936, in Boise, Idaho; he was a son of Joseph and Rebecca (Lewis) Wright. Don received a Bachelor's degree from the College of Idaho and a Master's degree from Ohio University where he went on to teach psychology and coached football at Findlay University. Don worked as a physiologist for London Correctional Institution and enjoyed playing Banjo with the inmates. Don retired in 1997. Don was a loving and devoted husband and left behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Betty Jo (Ireton) Wright; daughter, Rebecca Nix; grandchildren, Bailey Nix, Nikki Wright, Brandy Rayborn, Chris Dunn, and Donald Wright, Jr.; several great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Roger Pollock; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Theodore "Ted" Wright and sister Dolores Pollock. Don was a member of the Lafayette United Methodist Church in London, Ohio, the London Lions Club and Aerie #950, Fraternal Order of Eagles. Friends may call at the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London from 5-7PM Friday. Viewing service will be held at 1PM and funeral services will be held at 2PM Saturday, June 28, 2020, in the Lafayette United Methodist Church in London, Ohio with Pastor Wayne Stuntz officiating. If they wish, friends may make memorials in Don's name to either the Lafayette United Methodist Church in London, Ohio or the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.