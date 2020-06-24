Donald Wright
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wright, Donald
Donald L. Wright, 84, of London, peacefully passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by family on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in The Ohio State University Hospital. Born February 2, 1936, in Boise, Idaho; he was a son of Joseph and Rebecca (Lewis) Wright. Don received a Bachelor's degree from the College of Idaho and a Master's degree from Ohio University where he went on to teach psychology and coached football at Findlay University. Don worked as a physiologist for London Correctional Institution and enjoyed playing Banjo with the inmates. Don retired in 1997. Don was a loving and devoted husband and left behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Betty Jo (Ireton) Wright; daughter, Rebecca Nix; grandchildren, Bailey Nix, Nikki Wright, Brandy Rayborn, Chris Dunn, and Donald Wright, Jr.; several great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Roger Pollock; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Theodore "Ted" Wright and sister Dolores Pollock. Don was a member of the Lafayette United Methodist Church in London, Ohio, the London Lions Club and Aerie #950, Fraternal Order of Eagles. Friends may call at the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London from 5-7PM Friday. Viewing service will be held at 1PM and funeral services will be held at 2PM Saturday, June 28, 2020, in the Lafayette United Methodist Church in London, Ohio with Pastor Wayne Stuntz officiating. If they wish, friends may make memorials in Don's name to either the Lafayette United Methodist Church in London, Ohio or the Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.ccalliance.org. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Viewing
01:00 PM
Lafayette United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Lafayette United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved