Daniel, Donavan

1948 - 2019

On July 19, 2019 Daniel "Danny" Donavan passed away peacefully In the presence of his loving family. Dan is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Bettie Donavan and brother Joey Donavan. He is survived by his wife of 30 years Kathy Donavan, children Crystalyn Donavan, Megan Taylor, Daniel Donavan II, aunt Sue Leininger, cousin Sherry Mc Cormick, niece Teresa Schneider and other relatives. Dan was a member of many bands that performed locally and nationally including TheTorquays, ID Nirvana, Leatherwood, The Outsiders, The Fugitives, The Unknown Kind, Snatch, Danny and The Dragsters, Sweetheart Express and Redemption. He was a member of Crossroads UMC and past president of the Songwriters and Poets Critique. Dan was an electrical engineer who worked at AT&T for 39 years. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm on Thursday July 25, 2019 at Heart & Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43204. Funeral service will be held Friday July 26, 2019 at 11am at Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1100 S. Hague Ave. Columbus, OH 43204. Visitation to begin at 10am; luncheon immediately following service. All are welcome. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Crossroads UMC Food Pantry in Dan's memory. To share memories and leave condolences please visit, www.heartandhope.com Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 21, 2019