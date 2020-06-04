Donetta P. Favours
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Favours, Donetta P.
Donetta P. Favours, age 31. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10-11:30a.m. at the Chapel of White's Funeral and Cremation Services. Donetta P. Favours born August 20, 1988 in Baltimore, Maryland to Patricia McCutcheon and Michael Broomfield. Preceded in death by biological parents and adopted parents Marguerite and Wilbur Favours. Departed this life May 22, 2020, leaving behind many biological and adopted siblings and special friend, Sharmelle Gore. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved