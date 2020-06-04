Favours, Donetta P.
Donetta P. Favours, age 31. Calling hours (10 people at a time) Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10-11:30a.m. at the Chapel of White's Funeral and Cremation Services. Donetta P. Favours born August 20, 1988 in Baltimore, Maryland to Patricia McCutcheon and Michael Broomfield. Preceded in death by biological parents and adopted parents Marguerite and Wilbur Favours. Departed this life May 22, 2020, leaving behind many biological and adopted siblings and special friend, Sharmelle Gore. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.