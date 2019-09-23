Home

Donn "Steve" Kesler


1955 - 2019
Donn "Steve" Kesler Obituary
Donn "Steve" Kesler, age 64, of Sunbury, passed away September 20, 2019. Reunited with loving parents Donn and JoAnn. Formerly a sports editor and photographer for The Sunbury News. In recent years, Steve worked as a photographer and sports editor for The Suburban News and HR Imaging Partners, Inc. Survived by sisters, Cindy Kesler and Judy (Jeff) Graumlich; extended family, Bonnie and Charles Walters, Sue Meier, and many cousins. Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. until time of celebration of life service at 12 noon at The Bridge Church, 12259 N. Old 3, Sunbury, Ohio 43074. Pastor Dan Brown officiating. Interment to follow at Sunbury Memorial Park. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, 452 W 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view Steve's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
