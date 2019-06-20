|
|
Abel, Donna
1947 - 2019
Donna Lynn Abel, 71, of Columbus, passed away June 19, 2019. Donna was born December 27, 1947 to the late Charles and Nancy Fridley. She was employed at Lennox. Donna will be deeply missed by her husband of 25 years, John Abel; children, Michelle Pearrell, Nancy Walters, Brian Abel, Todd Abel; grandchildren, Kayla, Zach, Dustin; great-grandchild, Avery; brother, Scott Colvin; along with many other family and friends. Private services will be held in Portsmouth, Ohio at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Breath of Hope Foundation. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 22, 2019