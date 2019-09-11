Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
New Life Christian Church
4701 E. CR 462
Wildwood, OH
View Map
Baker, Donna
Donna Jean (Arrowsmith) Baker, 90, passed away on August 26, 2019 with her 2 daughters beside her at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL after a sudden illness. She overcame polio, cancer and many health issues in her lifetime. She was a fighter to the end! She loved bowling and golf most of her years. She was an Eastern Star. She lit up any room she was in. Everyone loved her for her beautiful smile and genuine friendliness. She enjoyed many visits from her church family. She loved her family and friends. Donna was born in Franklin County, OH March 26, 1929. She met the love of her life, Delbert L. Baker, Sr. in 1946, having celebrated 73 years of marriage at the time of her passing. Donna is reunited in heaven with her mother and father, Bessie and Mason Arrowsmith, Sr, 3 brothers, 1 sister, son Delbert Lee Baker, Jr., 1 grandson and 1 great grandson. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Delbert; sister, Carol Redd, KY; daughters, Donna Martin-TX (Wayne) and Diane Kemble-KY (Kevin); 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial Service to be held at New Life Christian Church, 4701 E. CR 462, Wildwood, FL 34785 on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1pm. Donations may be made to the Polio Foundation or Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
