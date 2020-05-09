Donna Boesch
1942 - 2020
Boesch, Donna
Donna Marie Boesch came into this world fighting on January 29, 1942 and ended her fight on May 8, 2020. Donna's life was a miracle and she was deeply loved by her adoring parents, sisters, and extended family. She is proceeded in death by her beloved parents, Norman and Mary Boesch, beloved twin sister Dianne Nagy, beloved sister Lois Camac, and brother-in-law Joseph Nagy. She is survived by her brother-in-law Everett Camac; nieces Rebecca Harp, Deborah Mack, Kristin Camac; nephews Michael Nagy, Kevin Camac, Timothy Nagy, and numerous great nieces and nephews. While we want to celebrate her life with family and friends, the Covid pandemic makes that impossible at this time. Donna will have a private burial ceremony, for immediate family only, at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com

