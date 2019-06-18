|
Burris, Donna
1931 - 2019
Loving mother, Donna (nee Clements) Burris, age 87, passed away at her home on Monday, June 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Esther Clements, and her beloved Shih Tzus, Missy and Nikki. Donna is survived by her daughters, Sheri (Terrill) Lewellen and Traci (Kevin) Longenbaker; grandchildren, Joe Tumminello, Wesley (Jeannie) Lewellen, Ashley Longenbaker, and Carri Longenbaker; great-granddaughter, Gemma Nicole; and her 2 brothers, Gene and Norman Clements. Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1pm. Andrew Hoover officiating. Interment to immediately follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Worthington, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019