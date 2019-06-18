The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
5554 Karl Road
Columbus, OH 43229
(614) 436-9220
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Burris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Burris

Obituary Condolences

Donna Burris Obituary
Burris, Donna
1931 - 2019
Loving mother, Donna (nee Clements) Burris, age 87, passed away at her home on Monday, June 17, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Esther Clements, and her beloved Shih Tzus, Missy and Nikki. Donna is survived by her daughters, Sheri (Terrill) Lewellen and Traci (Kevin) Longenbaker; grandchildren, Joe Tumminello, Wesley (Jeannie) Lewellen, Ashley Longenbaker, and Carri Longenbaker; great-granddaughter, Gemma Nicole; and her 2 brothers, Gene and Norman Clements. Family will receive friends from 11am-1pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1pm. Andrew Hoover officiating. Interment to immediately follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Worthington, OH. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home North Chapel
Download Now