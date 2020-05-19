Donna C. Minnich
1927 - 2020
Minnich, Donna C
1927 - 2020
Donna C. Minnich, age 92, of Powell, Ohio, died May 16, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1927 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Elmer and Mary Clagett. Donna is preceded in death by her husband James I. Minnich. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Michael) Tighe; son, James A. Minnich; grandchildren, Kelly Tighe Montee (Mark Montee), Stacey Tighe, Stephanie Minnich Cannon (Craig Cannon), Melissa Binkley, Wendy Minnich; and numerous great-grandchildren. Donna and Jim were the proud owners of Minnich's Market in Waynesfield, Ohio for many years. Donna was loved and will be deeply missed. A private interment will take place Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11a.m. in Dayton, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Abbington of Powell, 3971 Bradford Ct., Powell, OH 43065 or Columbus Alzheimer's Association at alz.org/centralohio. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave the family an online condolence.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
