|
|
Smith, Donna Charlene
Donna Charlene Smith, 86, of New Albany, Ohio, passed away 9-30-19. Preceded in death by husband Jerry T. Mother to Michael, Douglas, Gregg, Todd, and Christopher. Survived by sister, Joan Peay of Nashville; and niece, Melissa Paulk of Columbus. She was a world traveler and enjoyed gardening, bicycling, but most of all hiking her beloved Arizona Mountains, where she lived for many years. As of her wishes there will be no public service, and her ashes will be scattered in the Arizona mountains.
Have you ever lost a loved one
Who was very dear to you,
One you loved so much
And miss him like we do?
Have you ever had a heartache
Or ever felt the pain
Or shed bitter tears
That drop like falling rain?
If you never had this feeling,
Then pray you never do,
For when god takes your son,
He takes a part of you
To all who have a son
Cherish him with care,
For you'll never know
The heartache
The family was assisted by the Newcomer NE Chapel.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019