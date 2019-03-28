Colyer-Martin, Donna

1947 - 2019

Donna Colyer-Martin was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 28, 1947 and passed peacefully on March 4, 2019 after a 2 ½ year battle with Cancer. Donna was retired from the Dept. of Financial Services. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary and a long-term member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, California, and the mountains, spending time with her children, grandchildren and family and weekly luncheons with her friends. She was a loving, caring and self-less wife, mom, grandmother, sister, and friend. Donna is preceded in death by her parents David and Faye Colyer and sister Charlene Chisham. She is survived by her husband, Ron; son, Jerry and wife, Christine; son, Bryan and wife, Alisa; her 5 grandchildren, Devin, Lauren, Alexis, Isabella and Olivia; and her sisters, Joyce, Linda and Cheryl; extended family and friends. A Memorial Service led by Pastor Bob Mathias will be held at 10am on April 14, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH and a Celebration of Life immediately following at VFW Post #9473, 1420 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg, OH. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary