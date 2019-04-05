Colyer-Martin, Donna

1947 - 2019

Donna Colyer-Martin was born in Columbus, Ohio on July 28, 1947 and passed peacefully on March 4, 2019 after a 2 ½ year battle with Cancer. She will be forever remembered for her kind heart, beautiful spirit, and as a woman that took care of everyone who came into her life. Donna was retired from the Dept. of Financial Services, was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, and a long-time member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, California, and the mountains; spending time with her children, grandchildren and family; and weekly luncheons with her friends. She was a loving, caring and self-less wife, mom, grandmother, sister, and friend. Donna is preceded in death by her parents David and Faye Colyer and sister Charlene Chisham. She is survived by her husband, Ron Martin; son, Jerry and wife, Christine Colyer; son, Bryan and wife, Alisa Hanover; her 5 grandchildren, Devin, Lauren, Alexis, Isabella and Olivia; her sisters, Joyce, Linda and Cheryl; extended family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at 10am on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH and a Celebration of Life immediately following at VFW Post #9473, 1420 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg, OH. We will Miss and Love you always and know you are now an Angel in Heaven and will be watching over us all. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary