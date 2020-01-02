|
Rains, Donna D.
Donna D. Rains, age 85, of West Jefferson, OH, passed away on December 21, 2019. On Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 9350 High Free Pike, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162, there will be a visitation from 9-10:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial immediately following the visitation. Private family burial will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. For full obituary information please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020