Divine, Donna
1931 - 2020
Donna C. Divine, age 88, passed away March 31, 2020. Born on August 21, 1931 to Anthony and Clara Dolezal in Columbus, Ohio. Donna is survived by husband, Norman Divine; daughters and sons-in-law, Diana and Mike O'Reilly and Dorinda and Matt Mnich; sons, Douglas Divine and Danny Divine; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brother, David Dolezal. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. See full obituary and share condolences at www.orwoodyard.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 5, 2020