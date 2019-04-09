Ebright, Donna

1927 - 2019

Donna Acker Ebright, born in Wooster, Ohio on December 2, 1927, passed away on March 30 in Fort Myers, Florida. The daughter of William H. and Verda (Wile) Acker, she is survived by her brother, Larry Acker (Cindy); son, Rod Ebright (Lynn); daughter-on-law, Jill Ebright; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband Melville Ebright, son Scott Ebright, and sister Betty Staebel. Donna graduated from Wooster (OH) High School and Bowling Green State University. She received a Master of Education degree from the University of Akron. During her 42-year career as a teacher she served in school districts including Parma, Upper Arlington, Wooster, and Dublin (OH); Chesterfield (MO), and Naples (FL). She was beloved by many students and co-workers. Donna was active in many clubs and organizations and was a well-known figure in her Fort Myers neighborhood where she regularly walked and chatted with both neighbors and strangers alike. Throughout their later years and well into retirement, Donna and Mel traveled extensively on cruise ships, with the Ambassadair Travel Club of Indianapolis, and, most notably, in their cherished motor home. February 25 marked their 69th wedding anniversary and during their marriage they visited every Canadian province and all 49 of the continental United States. And all along her journey, Donna met people and made new friendships and dearly treasured her family and friends. A service celebrating the lives and memories of both Donna and Mel (who passed away on February 7) will be held at 2 PM on May 11 at Zion Lutheran Church in Wooster, Ohio. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. For more information, visit www.schoedinger.com . Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary