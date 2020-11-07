Engle, Donna
1931 - 2020
Donna R. Engle, 89, of Broadway, died Thursday evening, November 5. She was the Postmaster at the Broadway Post Office for 26 years. She is survived by her 3 children, Connie Landon, Barbara Logusz and John Engle; numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, and her brother, Richard Wood. Calling hours will be 4-7pm Tuesday at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, where masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Private family services will be held at York Center Cemetery. For a full obituary, or to express a condolence, please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com
.