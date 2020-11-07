1/
Donna Engle
1931 - 2020
{ "" }
Engle, Donna
1931 - 2020
Donna R. Engle, 89, of Broadway, died Thursday evening, November 5. She was the Postmaster at the Broadway Post Office for 26 years. She is survived by her 3 children, Connie Landon, Barbara Logusz and John Engle; numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, and her brother, Richard Wood. Calling hours will be 4-7pm Tuesday at the Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, where masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Private family services will be held at York Center Cemetery. For a full obituary, or to express a condolence, please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home - Marysville
975 N. Maple Street
Marysville, OH 43040
(937) 642 4861
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
